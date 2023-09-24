Pentagon files NPR obtained in its investigation of casualties in the Baghdadi raid
NPR is making publicly available files that the Pentagon released through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, regarding reports of civilian casualties in the 2019 U.S. operation targeting ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria.
An NPR investigation found flaws in the Pentagon's claim that deadly airstrikes did not hit civilians.
Pentagon documents relating to this incident that NPR obtained:
- Court filings
- First release of Pentagon documents
- Second release of Pentagon documents
- Third release of Pentagon documents
