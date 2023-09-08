Woman, 92, finally gets a response to a message she wrote on an egg 72 years ago

DANIEL ESTRIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Daniel Estrin. In 1951, Mary Foss Starn did something egg-citing (ph) while working at an egg packing factory in Forest City, Iowa. She scribbled her name and address on an egg, slipped it into a carton and hoped she'd hear back. Seventy-two years later, she finally did. A New Yorker who'd purchased the carton saw the egg and decided to save it. Years later, a friend found the old egg and posted a picture of it on Facebook, and Mary Foss Starn saw the post. Just hope no one ate that 72-year-old egg. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

