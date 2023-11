WESM 91.3 FM streaming will be temporarily down (starting at approximately 9 a.m.) for a few hours on June 8, 2023 due to scheduled IT Network Upgrades at UMES.

Streaming service will be back at delmarvapublicmedia.org as soon as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience.

WESM will continue to be on the air while our other two stations, WSDL 90.7 FM and WSCL 89.5 FM will be unaffected by the network upgrades both on-air and online.