Award-Winning Female Chamber Group Seraph Brass Visits Eastern Shore

Delmarva Public Media | By Peter Solomon
Published January 30, 2023 at 8:26 PM EST
Members of the female chamber group Seraph Brass. Founder Mary Elizabeth Bowden is the trumpeter on the far left.
Lisa-Marie Mazzucco
/
AK Artist Management
Like many other fields of music, brass chamber groups are dominated by men. Seraph Brass founder Mary Elizabeth Bowden learned this when she was growing up in Chicago. She fell in love with groups like Empire Brass and Canadian Brass, but she took notice that there were only male musicians in these ensembles.

In 2014, Bowden invited some fellow female brass players to join her in a new brass quintet. In the nine years since that time, they have played concert halls in places all over the globe including Mexico, Finland, China and South Korea. In addition to performing transcriptions of classical works, they have commissioned new music from contemporary composers with an emphasis on female and African American artists.

Seraph Brass will present two concerts on the Eastern Shore this week, including shows at Seaford High School on Thursday, February 2nd at 7:30 PM and Saturday February 5th at 3 PM at St. Cecilia Music Guild in Lewes. Find information on these and other upcoming performances here.

Check out Seraph Brass’ 2018 recording Asteria here.
Arts and Culture
Peter Solomon
Peter Solomon is WESM's Music Director and host of Morning Jazz Unlimited, weekdays from 9 am to noon on WESM. He joined Delmarva Public Media in August 2021 after 22 years as a jazz host for an NPR affiliate in Richmond, Virginia.
See stories by Peter Solomon