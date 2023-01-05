Baritone Saxophonist Jason Marshall on Making of "New Beginnings"

Jason Marshall is a baritone saxophonist who carries forward the tradition of big-toned, hard driving and soulful players epitomized by Leo Parker and Ronnie Cuber. He’s worked with Dr. Lonnie Smith, Roy Hargrove and the Mingus Big Band in addition to lading multiple projects of his own. His latest album, New Beginnings, is a quartet date on the Cellar Music label that features Marc Cary on piano, Gerald Cannon on bass and Willie Jones III on drums.

In this segment, Marshall discusses his musical education, including the opportunities he found growing up in Silver Springs, Maryland and the opportunities he created for himself by cold-calling New York jazz heavyweights. He talks about what it was like to make an album at Van Gelder studio in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, where countless classic recording sessions by Miles Davis, John Coltrane and others took place. Finally, there’s a discussion of what it was like to work with trumpeter Jeremy Pelt, the producer of the session.